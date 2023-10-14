Booker T Reacts To Carlito’s WWE Return, Plans For Him Going Forward

Carlito is back in WWE.

And that, my friend, is “cool.”

Booker T shared his thoughts on Carlito’s surprise return alongside the LWO at WWE Fastlane on his latest “Hall Of Fame” podcast, and looked ahead to Carlito’s future in WWE now that he is back.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On Carlito’s individuality and the fact that he always followed his own path in the wrestling world: “Carlito has always been his own man. He’s always did his thing his own way, called his own shots. He wasn’t a guy that was big on making trouble or anything like that. But he was a guy that, you knew he wasn’t about taking it just because you were going to give it to him. That wasn’t the type of dude. He was like, ‘Look, I’m out of here.’ He was that type of dude. But as far as standing up, as far as being a guy that you want in your corner, one on your team? Carlito, he’s that dude, man. He’s that dude. He always was. And he still is to this day. And I was definitely glad to see him make his return back on the main roster.”

On Carlito’s on-screen direction going forward in WWE and how he’ll fit right into the LWO if they go that route: “But I was glad to see him back inside the squared circle in the WWE ring. Yeah, man, Carlito’s back. We’ll see exactly what his role is going to be on the show. But I think he fits into everything that’s going on, especially coming back and helping Rey, just making that walk to the ring. It had to be special. It had to feel a certain way. Trust me, I know how that feels. So I’m just glad to see Carlito back in the WWE.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Hall Of Fame” podcast featuring Booker T via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes.