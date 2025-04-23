Booker T Responds To Claims He Fell Asleep At WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has addressed viral speculation that he fell asleep during the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, clarifying the truth behind the widely circulated image.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker firmly denied the accusation, explaining that what appeared to be sleep was actually a moment of reflection and prayer.

“I want to let everybody know that the photo that’s circulating around — I was not asleep. I mean, you could tell my head was straight up. It wasn’t tilted to the left or right. It was down because it was a somber moment, and I was praying and really thinking about being in the moment.”

He continued by emphasizing the emotional gravity of the ceremony:

“It’s one thing about situations like that, having that Hall of Fame speech and that Hall of Fame moment. Certain times it’s going to be laughter, but certain times you gotta really take it seriously about what’s being said. And at that point, I was definitely in tune. Let’s just say that I was in tune — but sleeping? No, I was not sleeping.”

However, Booker didn’t hesitate to call out someone else in attendance who did appear to nod off.

“Logan Paul was asleep. I’m gonna tell you that right now — Logan was out. But it was several people that were asleep, that were actually asleep. If they would have floor cameras, they would have noticed. They would have said. But no, it was a lot of [people].”

The Hall of Fame ceremony, which followed SmackDown during WrestleMania 41 weekend, began late at night and ran for over three hours, prompting criticism from fans and talent alike. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is expected to reconsider both the runtime and timeslot for next year’s ceremony.

