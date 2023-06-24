Booker T Says CM Punk & The Elite Should Bury The Hatchet, Work Together In AEW

“TELL ME WHEN I’M TELLING LIES!”

That was the CM Punk return pipe bomb for his promo that kicked off the series premiere of AEW Collision on TNT last Saturday night.

During the latest installment of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend Booker T offered high praise for the return promo of “The Best in the World,” and noting how it’s the type of promo he should have cut when he first debuted in All Elite Wrestling a couple of years ago.

“That was the promo that he should’ve came in with as far as putting the focus on guys like The Young Bucks, guys like Kenny Omega, and all the talent there that he was there to ruin their whole world,” Booker said. “That’s why I said I felt like he dropped the ball with his first promo, this promo he did everything. Now the fans have got something to sink their teeth into as far as, ‘Oh, something’s about to happen,’ opposed to thinking about the other company where you know ain’t nothing going to happen, you’re just talking. Now we talking wrestling.”

Booker T also said he thinks it’s time for CM Punk and The Elite to find a way to bury their issues and work together in the ring in AEW.

“If you’re going to come back talking about it we’ve got to make it happen. I am sure that everybody has come to some kind of agreement as far as, ‘Look guys, we may not like each other but it’s time to go to work.’”

Check out the complete episode of the Hall of Fame podcast with Booker T via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.