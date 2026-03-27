Booker T Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Dennis Rodman In WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics on his Hall of Fame podcast, including the presence of NBA legend Dennis Rodman in WCW.

Booker T said, “I wasn’t one of those guys on the roster who was hating on Dennis Rodman being in there. ‘He wasn’t a wrestler,’ this, that, and the other. No, I loved every minute of what Dennis Rodman brought to WCW at that time. It was the wild wild west. Hogan and those guys, they were just — man, it was a party, dog. It was a party with those guys. Cocaine and strippers? That’s the least of the party. I’m serious man, it was major man. And I was like a fly on the wall just watching it go down, and it was a spectacle. I loved it.”

On Rodman’s WWE Hall of Fame induction:

“I’m pleased to see Dennis going in the Hall of Fame. I’m not gonna be one of those guys saying, ‘Ah, he never did anything for WWE.’ But he did a lot for the business, and I got a chance to see it up close and personal. I got a chance to see — like I say, it was wild, it was chaotic. It wasn’t anything wrestling-related. It was just like I said, a party when Dennis was around. But he was always cool to me, always. He was never one of those guys that you saw back in the locker room big leagueing the boys or anything like that. He was always cool.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)