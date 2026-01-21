Booker T Shares Personal Story About Powerhouse Hobbs’ Early Days

With speculation continuing that Powerhouse Hobbs could be on his way out of AEW and potentially heading to WWE, Booker T shared personal insight into Hobbs’ journey during a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

Booker revealed that he has been advocating for Hobbs long before his rise on national television, believing the powerhouse simply needed an opportunity. “Will Hobbs is a guy that I’ve been pushing for for quite some time,” Booker T said. “As far as this guy, all he needs is a shot and an opportunity, and he definitely can, you know, take this business by storm.”

Booker went on to recount Hobbs’ early persistence, recalling how the future AEW star regularly sought him out backstage for guidance. “I tell you a little story about Will Hobbs, you know, show up at the arenas, and Will would be there waiting… ‘Uncle Book, let me holler.’ He would always run up on me. And man, we would always talk, and I would always give Will advice, because he said, ‘I’m trying, man. I’m trying to get in. Who do I talk to?’”

According to Booker, his advice was simple: keep grinding and stay patient. “I say, bro, it’s just not like that. But trust me, just keep doing what you’re doing, and don’t stop. And trust me, it’s gonna happen for you.”

That perseverance eventually paid off, as Hobbs landed in All Elite Wrestling, where he rebranded himself as Powerhouse Hobbs and became a consistent presence on television. “And then, boom, he show up in AEW and become Powerhouse Hobbs, and the rest is history,” Booker added.

Looking ahead, Booker T believes Hobbs would have no trouble fitting into WWE should the move happen. He praised Hobbs’ physical evolution and mindset, suggesting he could make an immediate impact. “I look at the growth of Will Hobbs… from that kid I was talking to, to this grown man that’s out there, that’s beast as most that’s out there right now—no bread, no water, just meat. So no, I’m looking forward to if he does make that step over to the WWE.”

Booker concluded by expressing confidence in Hobbs’ potential success on a bigger stage. “I think he’ll be a fitting addition. I think he’ll fit right in, and I think he’ll make money moves right off the bat.”

With industry veterans continuing to vouch for Hobbs and reports suggesting WWE interest, his next move could prove to be a defining moment in his career.