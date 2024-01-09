Booker T Wants To Continue To Mentor Roxanne Perez Until She Makes It In WWE Hall Of Fame

Booker T thinks highly of Roxanne Perez.

The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT commentator runs his own promotion, the Reality Of Wrestling based out of his hometown of Houston, Texas.

It was in that promotion that Booker T began working with promising young women’s wrestling talent Roxanne Perez, whom he continued to mentor until she made it into WWE NXT and became a WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

During the latest installment of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, Booker T spoke about feeling like a ‘proud dad’ working with Perez and how he’s still ‘in her ear’ every week for her NXT on USA matches.

“I’m like a proud dad to be honest because I’m still in her head, still in her ear at NXT every week,” he said. “Every time she’s got a match, I’m watching, critiquing it, trying to see exactly what she’s doing well, what perhaps she needs to work on. I’m always trying to make sure I’m that third, fourth, fifth eye, you know what I mean, and try to make sure…I really got a lot invested in Roxanne making it all the way through this thing and becoming a Hall of Famer one day.”

He continued, “I really see her as something special. We don’t just call her The Prodigy to be throwing around another phase, another term or anything like that. But no, I’m loving being able to a part of her career, as well as to see her come back and pay it forward.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Hall Of Fame” podcast with Booker T where he touches more on this topic via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.