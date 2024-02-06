Braun Strowman Provides Update On His Highly-Anticipated WWE Return

WWE star Braun Strowman, who has been out of in-ring action since the spring of 2023 after suffering a devastating neck injury, took to his official Twitter (X) account to comment on when he could make his highly-anticipated return to the company.

Strowman wrote, “Closer and closer. The Monster’s Coming Home!!!!“

The Monster Among Men had to undergo fusion surgery, which kept him on the shelf since last year.

You can check out Strowman’s post below.