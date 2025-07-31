Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler & More Officially Become Free Agents

A wave of high-profile WWE releases from earlier this year has officially hit the free agent market.

As of July 31, 2025, the 90-day non-compete clauses for several notable former WWE Superstars have expired, clearing the way for appearances in other promotions.

The list includes several top-tier talents who were released on May 2, 2025, and are now free to sign with promotions worldwide:

Braun Strowman – Former Universal Champion

Shayna Baszler – Former NXT Women’s Champion

Dakota Kai – Former Women’s Tag Team Champion

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance – Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Braun Strowman is already scheduled for multiple independent appearances this summer, and interest in the “Monster Among Men” is said to be high across the board.

Shayna Baszler has reportedly remained close to WWE, working behind the scenes as a producer, a role that wasn’t restricted by her non-compete.

Dakota Kai has teased a character reboot on social media, hinting at a return to her pre-WWE persona.

Karl Fredericks (FKA Eddy Thorpe) made his post-WWE debut at the DPW x Prestige x West Coast Pro event on July 26.

What’s Next?

With the floodgates now open, promotions such as AEW, TNA, NJPW, and others are expected to explore options. Fans should keep an eye out in the coming weeks as this new class of free agents begins to shake up the wrestling landscape.

