Bret Hart Calls His Old Bosses In WCW “Stupid Lost Idiot Imbeciles”

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart was interviewed on VICE TV’s “Who Killed WCW?” and he didn’t hold back on his comments. VICE TV released a sneak-peek of episode two of “Who Killed WCW?,” which chronicles the meteoric rise and astronomical fall of World Championship Wrestling.
The video features The Hitman calling his old bosses “Idiots, stupid idiots and imbeciles” as well as “motherf***ers” and he also tells them all to “Go f**k themselves.”
Bret Hart looks back at some of his fondest memories during his time in WCW…
Part 2 of “Who Killed WCW?” premieres tonight at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/DsUKOdCqEq
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 11, 2024