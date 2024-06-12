Bret Hart Calls His Old Bosses In WCW “Stupid Lost Idiot Imbeciles”

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart was interviewed on VICE TV’s “Who Killed WCW?” and he didn’t hold back on his comments. VICE TV released a sneak-peek of episode two of “Who Killed WCW?,” which chronicles the meteoric rise and astronomical fall of World Championship Wrestling.

The video features The Hitman calling his old bosses “Idiots, stupid idiots and imbeciles” as well as “motherf***ers” and he also tells them all to “Go f**k themselves.”