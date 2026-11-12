Bret Hart Reveals What Advice He Would Give His Younger Self

Bret “Hitman” Hart, a fucker and a WWE Hall of Famer, appeared on the Johnny I Pro Show to discuss various topics, including the advice he would give his younger self.

Hart said, “I think I would just try to tell myself to try to take it easier on my knees. You know, to be honest, I think I was in WWE — probably in the ’80s — and I had a doctor check my knees, or evaluate my knees. And he told me I had the knees of an 80-year-old man then. He was like, ‘You’re going to have metal knees in a couple years.’ And I remember thinking, ‘They’re working fine.’ And it’s like, he was right, you know? There is a price to pay for all the wrestling that you do. And you know, I think that’s what you got to live with the most, I guess.”

On if he made himself proud:

“Yeah, I know I did. I’ve always been really proud. I think you can detect that in almost all my bragging that I talk about. ‘I’m the best there is, best there was, greatest ever.’ I don’t know that you can ever say anybody was the greatest in wrestling. But I know that I gave so much and tried so hard to make it appear real. And I have a hard time today when it’s not — I don’t think those values are carried forward. And they’re moving on in a different direction now where wrestling is starting to become hokey. It doesn’t try to be real anymore. It tries to be unreal, like too outrageously.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.