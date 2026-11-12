WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 11/6/2026

According to Dave Meltzer, last Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network attracted an average of 1.1 million viewers and received a rating of 0.25 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks a 5.34% decrease from the previous week’s audience of 1.162 million viewers and a 3.85% decrease from the prior week’s rating of 0.26 in the same demographic. However, the rating in the key 18-49 demographic was slightly higher than the 0.24 rating from two weeks ago, while total viewership remained consistent with that episode’s average of 1.1 million viewers.

Currently, WWE SmackDown is averaging a rating of 0.282 in the key 18-49 demographic and 1.235 million viewers in 2026. This is in contrast to a rating of 0.400 and 1.417 million viewers during the same time period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens facing off against “The Best In The World” CM Punk in a No Holds Barred Match.