Bret Hart To Receive Lou Thesz Award Tonight In Las Vegas

The Cauliflower Alley Club issued the following:

Bret “Hitman” Hart Announced as the 2026 CAC Lou Thesz Award Honoree

Bret “Hitman” Hart Announced as the 2026 CAC Lou Thesz Award Honoree with Nattie Neidhart as the Presenter﻿

The Cauliflower Alley Club is proud to announce that Bret “Hitman” Hart will be honored with the 2026 CAC Lou Thesz Award at CAC 60: The Diamond Anniversary Reunion.

Few names in professional wrestling carry the respect, legacy, and excellence of Bret Hart. Known around the world as “The Excellence of Execution,” Bret built a career defined by precision, storytelling, championship success, and a deep respect for the craft of professional wrestling.

As a multi-time world champion and one of the most celebrated in-ring performers of all time, Bret Hart helped set a standard for what it meant to be a true professional inside the squared circle. His matches, rivalries, and influence continue to be studied and celebrated by fans, wrestlers, and historians across generations.

The Lou Thesz Award is one of the Cauliflower Alley Club’s most prestigious honors, recognizing individuals whose careers reflect excellence, credibility, and lasting impact on the professional wrestling industry. Bret Hart represents that standard at the highest level.

Making this year’s presentation even more special, last years Lou Thesz Award recipient Natalya “Nattie” Neidhart will present Bret Hart with the award, bringing together two generations of the Hart family on the CAC stage.

We are honored to welcome Bret Hart to Las Vegas this August as he receives the 2026 CAC Lou Thesz Award at the 60th Annual Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion.

Join us August 24–26, 2026, at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas for CAC 60.

Become a member and get your reunion tickets today at caulifloweralleyclub.org.