Brian Cage Frustrated Over AEW WrestleDream Snub, Calls For Bigger Push

AEW star Brian Cage has publicly expressed frustration over his absence from the WrestleDream 2026 pay-per-view, questioning why he continues to be overlooked despite what he believes have been strong performances inside the ring.

In a lengthy video shared on social media, Cage addressed criticism of his promo abilities, highlighted his recent matches and argued that he deserves a more prominent position on AEW programming.

The former FTW Champion began by pointing to his recent performances as evidence that he can deliver both on the microphone and in the ring. “You know, earlier this week I showed all of you— oh, you’re damn right I can talk. Then I showed you all a couple days later— well, I’ve already showed you multiple times that I can work. I had a match of the night after I just talked my ass off, flipping everybody around.”

Cage also acknowledged fans who had previously questioned his abilities but have since changed their opinions, welcoming them into what he calls the “Cage Brigade.” However, his biggest frustration centered on being excluded from another AEW pay-per-view. “Every time I go out there, you’re damn right. I I own the spotlight, I have the match of the night, I get all of my stuff in. The athletic anomaly, the physical phenomenon, you just saw it all in person. You saw it there live on TV. And who’s there this weekend at WrestleDream?”

“That’s right, not me,” Cage continued. “And that’s anything but a dream, because you got the dream body, the dream body that everybody wishes for, the dream look, the creative wrestler brought to life. And we’re not at WrestleDream? That is a catastrophe.”

Cage went on to question why he has yet to receive a pay-per-view opportunity this year, despite AEW holding more events than in previous years. “Once again, one more pay-per-view of the year, the most pay-per-views we’ve had out of any year since AEW, and Brian Cage still isn’t on one.”

The AEW star thanked fans for their support but made it clear that he wants that recognition to translate into greater opportunities. “What we need, as everyone keeps saying, is that Brian Cage push,” he said. “And push— we wouldn’t even need a push at this point. It’s just a little tiny nudge because we’re right there. The match is lit, the match is already lit. We just pour some Put some gasoline on it and boom, let me cook.”

Despite missing WrestleDream in Orlando, Cage confirmed that he expects to appear at AEW’s upcoming television event in Coral Gables, Florida, on Wednesday. “I may not be at WrestleDream in Orlando, but Coral Gables, Florida this Wednesday. Brian Cage is gonna be there,” he stated.

Cage closed by promising another impressive performance regardless of the outcome of his next match. “I’m gonna look better than everybody else. I’m gonna go out there and have one hell of a banger, win or lose, because as I always say, who better than Brian Cage? Nobody.”

Cage’s comments come as he continues to seek a more significant role in AEW, with the wrestler openly calling for an opportunity to build on his recent performances.