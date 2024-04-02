Brian Gewirtz Discusses Cody Rhodes’ Creative Direction Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes will face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Brian Gewirtz, a longtime collaborator with The Rock, spoke to ESPN.com about Cody’s creative direction heading into WWE WrestleMania 40.

“Would the fans be as adamant Cody needs to finish his story if he didn’t win the Royal Rumble? Once he won the Royal Rumble, then I think there was a certain element of, ‘Hey, don’t screw with us now.’ You can’t dangle the Royal Rumble win and then take it away.

And I think everyone, Rock included, was like, ‘Yeah, they’re right. We should continue this story as it naturally would play out if this were real life.’ If this were real life and he won the Rumble and he didn’t win last year’s WrestleMania, there’s literally no logical reason — even though you could try to make one up — why he wouldn’t want to face Roman and win the title.”