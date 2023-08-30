Brian Gewirtz Gives Thoughts On Edge/AEW Rumors, Retirement

What will Edge do next?

Former longtime WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co for an interview, during which he touched on this topic.

Gewirtz spoke to Fall about the rumors of Edge going to AEW to finish his career with former tag-team partner Christian, or if he will retire or re-sign with WWE.

“[Edge] certainly, in my opinion, doesn’t have anything to look back on and go, ‘Oh, if only I had done that,'” Gewirtz said. “He’s had a pretty full, amazing career over 25 years. He’s going to be 50 in November. He’s a husband and father. He has a budding acting career. Pretty much, he could do whatever he sets his mind to do at this point. So, I don’t know. Physically, he came back. Everyone was astonished when he came back at the Royal Rumble a few years ago and didn’t really miss a step, didn’t miss a beat. And Christian is back, too, in AEW, and it’s really astonishing and also heartwarming to see.”

Gewirtz continued, “I think [the decision comes down to] whatever Edge is feeling right now. As a fan, I’d love to see him and Christian [reunite] … They’re definitely different, very vastly different, characters currently, right now, but I’d still, as a fan, love to see them work together at AEW, WWE, some weird independent show, whatever it is.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below, or via WrestlingNews.co.