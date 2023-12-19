Brian Myers Comments On Decision To Re-Sign With TNA Wrestling

Brian Myers is sticking with TNA Wrestling.

On Tuesday, the company announced that the pro wrestling veteran has re-signed with the company.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Myers spoke about his decision to ink a new deal with TNA Wrestling.

“This is the most fun I’ve had in my entire career the past three-and-a-half years, it’s been a perfect fit,” he said. “I get to be the best version of myself while being a TNA Wrestling star, so this decision was pretty easy for me.”