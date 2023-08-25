Brian Myers Talks About Becoming Good Friends With Moose In IMPACT

Sometimes two people in pro wrestling really hit it off.

They have good chemistry in the ring, and sometimes, they become good friends outside of the ring.

For Brian Myers, this was the case when he first started working with Moose.

The longtime pro wrestling veteran recently appeared as a guest on the NotSam Wrestling podcast to promote Sunday’s IMPACT Emergence 2023 pay-per-view, and during the discussion, he spoke about how he has grown to love tagging with “The Wrestling God.”

“I didn’t know Moose going into IMPACT Wrestling, we’ve just had a very hello, goodbye relationship for like two plus years and then we did the [Chris] Jericho Cruise and our wives started hanging out, which forced us to mingle more than ever,” he said. “And we really hit it off and we didn’t even pitch it, IMPACT came up with us being a team.”

Myers continued, “It’s this weird thing where we were already hitting it off as friends and now we’re like really good friends and I love tagging with him. I think he’s extremely talented, and he’s a star. He’s a star, for sure.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.