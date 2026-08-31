Brie Bella Reveals She Is Seeing Specialist After Concerning Gut Health Test Results

Brie Bella has opened up about increasingly serious concerns surrounding her gut health and revealed that doctors are investigating whether an autoimmune disease could be behind the issues.

Bella is currently sidelined after suffering a scapula injury at SummerSlam. In the aftermath of the injury, she also experienced an unfortunate bathroom accident after going out to dinner — something she has since been able to joke about publicly.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Bella explained that while she has made light of some of those incidents, the underlying problems with her gut have become a genuine concern. “On this show, I’ve been very open with my gut health journey. It’s crazy because I’ll make jokes here and there like shitting my pants in an ambulance and all of the different things, but when it comes down to it, its how serious the condition of my gut.”

Bella went on to discuss her difficulties with gluten and dairy before revealing that recent testing showed her gut health had worsened.

She said doctors told her that several other areas of her health looked good, making the continued decline in her gut more concerning. “When Paige reached out to me after she talked to you, what was so crazy is that I had just gotten back my tests and my gut declined. They’re like, ‘Your thyroid looks amazing, your liver looks incredible.’ Even when we’re looking at all of your levels, this is a healthy woman but for some reason, your gut was at a seven and now it’s at a ten, so we have to go see a specialist. I have to see a specialist next week and I’m like, what is going on with my gut?”

Bella said she is now scheduled to meet with a specialist as doctors work to determine what is causing the problem.

She also revealed that one possibility raised to her is an autoimmune condition affecting the gut. “The only thing that they brought up to me is that I might have an autoimmune disease that hits the gut.”

Bella did not reveal any further details regarding a potential diagnosis and, at this stage, has only said that doctors are investigating the possibility.

The former WWE Divas Champion remains sidelined with her scapula injury while continuing to seek answers regarding her ongoing gut health concerns.