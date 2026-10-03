Brock Lesnar Inducted Into University Of Minnesota M Club Hall Of Fame

Brock Lesnar has added another Hall of Fame honor to his résumé just two months after bringing his professional wrestling career to an end.

The former WWE and UFC Champion was officially inducted into the University of Minnesota M Club Hall of Fame on Friday during a ceremony at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Lesnar is one of 10 former Golden Gophers athletes included in the 2026 Hall of Fame class, which the university originally announced in July.

The class also features Guillermo Alvarez in men’s gymnastics, Luke Appert in baseball, Daniel Croaston in men’s swimming and diving, Lauren Gibbemeyer-Mendes in volleyball, Jody Horak in women’s hockey, Sean Lumpkin in football, Larry Olimb in men’s hockey, Sarah (Wilhite) Parsons in volleyball and Lezlie Weiss in softball.

The inductees are also being recognized during Saturday’s Minnesota home football game against Michigan.

A photo shared on Instagram from Friday’s ceremony showed Lesnar attending the event in a suit and glasses.

Before becoming one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts, Lesnar enjoyed a dominant amateur wrestling career at Minnesota from 1998 until 2000.

Lesnar compiled a 55-3 record with 23 pins during his time with the Golden Gophers. After finishing as the NCAA heavyweight runner-up in 1999, he captured the NCAA heavyweight national championship in 2000.

He subsequently transitioned to professional wrestling and made his WWE main-roster debut in 2002, quickly becoming one of the company’s top stars.

Lesnar briefly pursued an NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2004 before eventually moving into mixed martial arts. He captured the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2008 and later returned to WWE in 2012.

Friday’s Hall of Fame induction comes two months after Lesnar confirmed his retirement from professional wrestling during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Lesnar’s final match took place on August 1 during the first night of WWE SummerSlam at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. He faced Oba Femi inside Hell in a Cell in the main event, with Femi defeating Lesnar to close out the former WWE Champion’s legendary in-ring career.