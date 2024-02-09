Brock Lesnar Is Not Likely To Be Taken Out Of The Video Game WWE 2K24

As previously reported by PWMania.com, “The Beast” Brock Lesnar’s image has been removed from the WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania edition cover following the sex trafficking lawsuit that was filed against Vince McMahon as a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion was reportedly involved in the act and the Wall Street Journal identified Lesnar as that former champion.

Any and all plans involving Lesnar was reportedly also discontinued for the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 40 and The Beast was also removed from the WWE 2K Supercard mobile game. As PWMania.com previously reported, his merchandise on the official WWE Shop website has been marked down.

An update was recently provided on if Lesnar will be completely removed from the WWE’s 2K24 video game.

It was noted by Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics that the video game publisher is currently taking steps to update the game in accordance with the company’s actions, but they did mention taking Lesnar out would only cause the game’s release date to be delayed.

Mike Straw of Insider Gaming noted that because of this it is unlikely Lesnar will be completely removed from the game and is even expected to be a part of the game’s Showcase mode.