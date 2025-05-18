Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Wins Fourth Shot Put Title

Brock Lesnar has now been off WWE television for nearly two years, with his last in-ring appearance taking place at SummerSlam 2023, where he battled Cody Rhodes in a high-profile showdown. Since then, “The Beast Incarnate” has remained completely absent from WWE programming—and for good reason.

As previously reported, Lesnar’s WWE return is on indefinite hold due to ongoing legal matters connected to the Janel Grant lawsuit. Grant filed a federal lawsuit in January 2024 against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, alleging sexual assault and sex trafficking. In her amended complaint, Lesnar was named multiple times, including a disturbing claim that McMahon allegedly offered Grant to Lesnar as part of WWE contract negotiations.

Due to the legal sensitivity and the nature of the allegations, WWE’s legal team has reportedly advised against bringing Lesnar back in any capacity until he is fully cleared. Even if Lesnar and WWE were open to a return, no discussions will move forward until the matter is resolved.

Despite his absence from WWE programming, Lesnar remains listed on WWE.com’s talent roster, which has fueled speculation among fans about a potential return down the line. However, at this stage, Lesnar’s wrestling future remains uncertain, and there is no official timetable for his reappearance.

Meanwhile, Mya Lesnar, Brock’s daughter, continues to make headlines in her own right. The powerhouse athlete, who attends Colorado State, recently captured her fourth consecutive shot put title at the Mountain West Conference Championships. Mya’s dominance in collegiate track and field has drawn significant attention, proving that the Lesnar legacy of elite athleticism lives on.

As the legal process unfolds and more details come to light, the question of whether Brock Lesnar will ever step back into a WWE ring remains unanswered.

