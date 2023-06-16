Bron Breakker Addresses Recent Heel Turn: “It Fits Me A Whole Lot Better”

Bron Breakker is a bad guy.

This is a change of pace from his lengthy run, including multiple NXT Championship runs, as a baby face.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio to promote his upcoming WWE World Heavyweight Championship clash with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, the son of WWE Hall of Fame legend Rick Steiner spoke about his new heel persona.

“I think this is just more natural for me, to be honest with you,” Breakker said. “It just fits me a whole lot better. I don’t have to be a character or get into character. This is more natural and who I am. I’m having a lot of fun.”

He continued, “When I was the NXT Champion, towards the end of the long run that I had, people started to turn on me and change their tune when I came out. It’s tough. I felt reserved, like I’m holding this back. I can’t really describe it. Finally, I was like, ‘screw it. I’m done caring what these people think of me, whether they like me, whether they don’t, I’m going to do whatever I want and that’s it.”

