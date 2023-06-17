Bron Breakker On Rick Steiner/Gisele Shaw Incident: “That’s Not A Reflection Of Me”

Bron Breakker recently spoke with the folks from Under The Ring for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the former NXT World Champion addressed the controversial comments his legendary father, Rick Steiner, made towards Gisele Shaw at the WrestleCon event during WrestleMania Weekend.

“Yeah, you know, I appreciate the question,” Breakker began. “I can’t speak for my father, but that’s not a reflection of me and who I am and what I’m about.”

