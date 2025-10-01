Brooke Hogan Announced For New Las Vegas-Based Season Of HGTV’s ‘Rock The Block’

The following press release was sent out to media this week:

All Bets Are Off As HGTV Pairs Celebrities With Star Designers In New Vegas-Based Season Of Mega-Hit ‘Rock the Block’ Slated for 2026

HGTV will head to Las Vegas for the biggest gamble yet when it pairs its top stars with celebrities who share a passion for design in a new sizzling season of the blockbuster home renovation competition Rock the Block, currently the network’s highest-rated series. Slated to premiere in early 2026, the seven fresh episodes—hosted by popular carpenter, craftsman and design expert Ty Pennington (Battle on the Beach)—will roll the dice on four unexpected duos with big ideas and even bigger personalities as they battle in an epic renovation showdown. With the stakes at an all-time high, only one team will hit the jackpot, winning bragging rights and a street named in their honor.

This season’s celebrity and HGTV star pairings will spotlight real estate expert and contractor Scott McGillivray (Renovation Resort Showdown) with Brooke Hogan, singer, television personality and design firm owner; seasoned design pro Taniya Nayak (Battle on the Beach) with Drew Lachey, member of the GRAMMY® Award-nominated band 98 Degrees, dancer, actor and reality TV star; real estate, home renovation and design dynamo Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones) with Vernon Davis, Super Bowl champion turned actor, producer and author; and former Survivor winner, designer and home renovator Kim Wolfe (Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?) with her close friend Chelsea Meissner, reality TV star and fellow Survivor alum. Competing to add the most value to their properties, each team will have just six weeks and a budget of $275,000 to transform the identical cul-de-sac builds boasting one-level living with private courtyards, multi-generational suites and RV garages into luxurious Sin City homes that reflect their signature vision and stunning design style.

“Rock the Block is a standout performer on HGTV’s slate, attracting millions in our key demos and holding the #1 spot on the network for four years straight,” said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer, US Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery. “And we find new ways to amp up the competition, the drama and the fun every season, so we know our fans will keep coming back.”

The homes are built by Landon Miller Homes based in Las Vegas.

Fans can stream past seasons of Rock the Block on HBO Max® and discovery+ and stay tuned for more new season updates on HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com and via @HGTV and #RocktheBlock on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, Threads and YouTube.

Rock the Block is produced by Big Table Media.

