Brooke Hogan Sounds Off On What Was Left Out Of Hulk Hogan: Real American Netflix Documentary Series

Bubba The Love Sponge welcomed Brooke Hogan onto his show for an interview this week to discuss the new Hulk Hogan documentary series on Netflix.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how the Netflix documentary missed 98 percent of the critical information: “For a wrestling fan, it captured every single moment of his career from beginning to end. It was definitely a showcase piece for sure. But it was, in my opinion, missing about 98% of critical, real-life, factual information. I feel like I was living in an alternate universe. I was like, ‘I didn’t realize this is how it went down.’ … I was just shocked that they acted like everything that was in there was news to everybody. Like we knew about steroids and we knew about drugs. But there were many key things, things that tie in. There’s many causes for the reaction.”

On how the documentary buried her: “Literally buried. Oh, she doesn’t exist … What’s really sad is there was some sort of, before I watched this, there was some sort of, for lack of a better term, magic or hope or something that I held onto. You know, I asked to be taken out of the will and my dad did it. I think I imagined that there would be some sort of why or ‘Hey, you’re the only person I trust.’ Like, let’s talk about it. But we had already talked about it. I was, again, looking through my text messages at things that I was texting him saying, and it’s funny because in the text messages, I’m listing what he said to me about the people around him. I’m like, you’ve told me this, this, this, and this dad, I’m only watching out for you. When I was pigeonholed is what it felt like and had to make this decision that I felt I had to at the time.”

On how Nick Khan called her to inform her that he extended an invite through her brother, Nick, to appear on WWE TV for the ten bell salute tribute to Hulk Hogan: “I said something on Instagram where I was like, ‘For everybody giving me crap for not being there, I wasn’t invited.’ Nick Khan called me personally and said that he extended the invite through my brother. That was kind of it. So I would imagine that if I were to be able to go, I would probably have to be invited by Nick, my brother. It really hurt to see Andre the Giant’s daughter there because this is the thing… Right now, at the point in life I’m at, I could not be more disappointed and hurt. I’m just flabbergasted. I have no more tears to cry. I have no more gusto in me. I fought for my dad. The truth is, I fought so hard for my dad until I literally was about to lose myself.”

Watch the complete Brooke Hogan interview via the YouTube player embedded below.