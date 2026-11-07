Brooke Hogan Weighing Major Publishing Offers For Potential Memoir

According to TMZ, Brooke Hogan, a former TNA wrestler and the daughter of the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, is writing a tell-all memoir. She is currently receiving offers from four major publishing companies, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Brooke’s agent, Susan Haber, informed the site that Brooke has received multiple offers from major New York publishers. Haber, who has known Brooke for nearly 20 years, believes that sharing her story in her own words could be incredibly cathartic for her. The agent also mentioned that Brooke has some “explosive” things she has never publicly discussed and that she shouldn’t have to carry that burden forever. A decision on the publishing offers is expected by Wednesday.

In light of her father’s passing, Brooke has been outspoken, particularly criticizing the Clearwater Police Department for their handling of the investigation into Hogan’s death, citing several inconsistencies. She also recently expressed her dissatisfaction with the decision to sell her father’s mansion.

Back in April, she mentioned that she regretted opting out of her father’s will—not for the financial reasons, but because it excluded her from any decisions regarding his legacy going forward.