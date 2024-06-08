Bruce Prichard Discusses His Regrets In Wrestling, Explains His Philosophy Towards Creative

WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard recently took to an episode of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his regrets in the pro wrestling business.

Prichard said, “I think the only regrets are, and I’ve said this many times, is a lot of times not being able to see something out all the way through, and not give it the opportunity to fail. I think that sometimes there would be a tendency to cut something off because it wasn’t working and not have the opportunity to redirect to see if it could work in the end.”

On his philosphy towards wrestling creative:

“I think that in an older regime, there was a feeling of, if something wasn’t working … if it wasn’t working, then that if everything in it didn’t work you needed to just kill it. I’m of the belief that while one turn along the way, maybe a wrong turn, you can always get back on the road to your destination.”

