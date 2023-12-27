Bruce Prichard Issues Update On His Recent Shoulder Surgery

WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard took to an episode of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his recent shoulder injury and how it was much more painful than his previous injury.

Prichard said, “Last time I had a shoulder surgery, man, it was like I was in, I was out that day. The next day, I was in a meeting. I never ever had the pain like people talk about shoulder surgery, right? Everybody told me, ‘Oh, this will be the worst thing you ever do.’ So, this time, I was expecting it to be like last time, when I had no pain. This one is like the one where they tell you, ‘Oh, yeah.’ This sucks. Out of all the surgeries that you would want to get, this is why this one is at the bottom of the motherf***ing list.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



