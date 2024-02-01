Bruce Prichard To Undergo Triceps Surgery Today

CM Punk isn’t the only one going under the knife to repair a triceps injury.

Longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard will be undergoing a triceps operation today.

His podcast co-host Conrad Thompson took to X on Thursday to share the news.

“Bruce is having triceps surgery this morning,” he wrote via his official X account. “We hope to record [on] Saturday.”

Thompson shared the news as a response to a fan asking for a new episode of the “Something To Wrestle” podcast hosted by himself and Prichard.