Bryan Danielson Discusses Potential Interest In Running ROH

AEW star and pro wrestling veteran Bryan Danielson spoke with Pario Magazine about various topics, including his interest in potentially running ROH.

Danielson said, “Yeah, I mean that would interest me. I don’t think Tony has interest in that. I think Tony does a really great job of juggling all these plates. He does a pretty great job with it. I’m always open to doing whatever the company needs. So yeah, I would love to do it. I think Ring of Honor is a really cool product, especially for our younger talent, to be able to get them exposure.”

On ROH Death Before Dishonor:

“I don’t know if you watched the latest Ring of Honor pay-per-view, it was incredible. Lee Moriarty against, Xelhua? I can’t pronounce that guy’s name very well, but it was an incredible match. Bandido versus Hechicero was unbelievable. Then you had Athena, who’s doing an incredible job, against Mina Shirakawa. So you had these three incredible matches on this pay-per-view. When you see the talent that you’ve got to work with, everybody’s perspective is a little different… Everybody has their little bit of difference where you see something and be like, ‘Oh, okay, I would do something a little bit different here.’ But I wouldn’t say that my version of it would be any better than Tony Khan’s version, I’m not here angling for a job to take over Ring of Honor.”

