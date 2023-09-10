Bryan Danielson Retiring From Full-Time Wrestling Next Year

Bryan Danielson announced on this week’s AEW Collision that his days as a full-time wrestler are coming to an end.

Danielson stated that he promised his daughter that he would return home when she turned seven years old, and she is now six years old. Danielson previously discussed this at the AEW All Out media scrum.

According to multiple sources, Danielson will step away from full-time wrestling and instead appear as a special attraction, a role that names like Edge and The Undertaker have filled in their final years in the ring.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Danielson also called his shot during the segment, announcing that he would be wrestling Zack Sabre Jr. at WrestleDream in Seattle. He was also attacked by Ricky Starks and Big Bill, so that plotline is still ongoing.