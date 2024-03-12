Bryan Danielson Reveals Vince McMahon Asked Him About AEW While He Was With WWE Creative

AEW star Bryan Danielson was asked what AEW needed to do to advance to the next level of success during his speech at the SXSW Panel.

This is his response:

“If you look at Dynamite and look at ‘where can we make improvements to gain an audience here or to touch people to a different level.’ The idea is you can’t make big changes because Dynamite is already successful. This is what we were talking about in WWE.

Vince McMahon actually called me one night, I was part of WWE creative, and he called me one night and said, ‘What is AEW doing that we’re not doing?’ I went back and watched eight straight weeks of TV within the span of six days and was like, ‘there is a whole list of things.’ What you don’t want to do, in getting to the next level, is to change the things that are already working because there are so many things already working. Then, it’s experimenting with different things.”

(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)