Bryan Danielson Reveals Why AEW All In Means More Than WrestleMania 30

In a revealing new interview with Sun Sport, AEW star Bryan Danielson (formerly WWE’s Daniel Bryan) offered candid insight into one of the most iconic moments of his wrestling career—the main event of WrestleMania 30.

Despite the legendary night where he overcame Triple H, Batista, and Randy Orton to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion in front of a raucous New Orleans crowd, Danielson admitted the moment carries less emotional weight for him than fans might expect. “I main evented WrestleMania 30 with WWE. And honestly, it doesn’t mean that much to me,” Danielson said. “My sister and my niece got to come into the ring, right? But I was about to marry my wife the following Friday and they wouldn’t let her come down to the ring. They didn’t want her to be in the thing.”

“I main evented WrestleMania 30 with WWE. And honestly, it doesn’t mean that much to me…”

He continued, “And then on top of that, it wasn’t just that — it was like, I was going through a ton of neck pain and all these other things. So these things that seem like cool moments to a viewer, there’s all this other stuff going on in a wrestler’s life or in a performer’s life that could make that moment not as valuable to them as it is to the people viewing.”

AEW: All In 2024

Danielson, who has openly stated that his in-ring career is nearing its end, pointed to a different moment that holds far greater personal significance: AEW All In 2024. “So I would say that at All In, it’s the whole circumstance. It’s knowing that my career’s coming to an end. It’s knowing that this might be the last time that my kids ever get to see me wrestle. It’s them being there. It’s the crowd reaction. I mean, the U.K. crowds are just the best, right? It’s all of those things. It’s Swerve Strickland’s performance.”

Danielson’s remarks shine a light on the deeply personal experiences behind iconic wrestling moments—highlighting that legacy isn’t always defined by titles or main events, but rather by emotional resonance, family, and timing.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more insights and updates from the world of wrestling.