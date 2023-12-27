Bryan Danielson Says His Right Arm Is Still Not Fully Recovered From His Forbidden Door Injury

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada has been scheduled for the January 4th, 2024 edition of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom.

Danielson previously broke his arm while wrestling Okada at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV in June. Danielson defeated Okada in the bout match this past summer before suffering a broken orbital bone.

Danielson spoke in character to NJPW about the significance of the match. Here are some of the highlights:

Regarding his desire to wrestle in NJPW:

“I’m really excited [about the Wrestle Kingdom match]. So New Japan, when I started wrestling, that’s where I always wanted to be. Like when I envisioned myself as a professional wrestler, I didn’t envision myself being a big star in the United States…..The idea of being able to go wrestle in Japan with the best wrestlers in the world in a wrestling style that I like most, was really appealing to me.”

Regarding his injury during their Forbidden Door match:

“I’m in the twilight of my wrestling career, and Okada on his own, has taken way over three months now. In the last year of my full-time pro wrestling career, he’s taken away for three months. And when you want to talk about fighting spirit, and you want to talk about strong style, I don’t know if there’s a better example than breaking your arm and tapping out Okada on the same night when nobody’s tapped out Okada since 2015. After doing that, and because I wrestled for another ten minutes with a broken arm and because I fought through, I couldn’t hold my son for two months. I still don’t have full strength in my right arm, because I did come back a little bit early.”

You can check out the interview below:



