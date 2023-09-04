Bryan Danielson Says Ricky Starks Carried Him Through Their Match At AEW ALL OUT

Bryan Danielson is a good wrestler.

He has been widely considered the best in the world for a lengthy part of his legendary career.

On Sunday night, “The American Dragon” wasn’t afraid to admit that Ricky Starks carried him through their Strap Match at AEW ALL OUT 2023.

After the AEW ALL OUT 2023 premium live event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, Danielson spoke at the post-show press conference about returning early from injury, and how Starks carried him through their match.

“I had an excellent opponent,” Danielson said of Starks. “Every time people see Ricky Starks, every time Ricky Starks gets an opportunity, he knocks it out of the park.”

Danielson continued, “I will be the first one to say, this is outside of our stories and what we do, he carried me through that match. I’m good at certain things. I’m good at a decent amount of things and I’m confident in saying that. I can fire up, I can do all these things, but we was the one who carried me through that match.”

Check out the complete AEW ALL OUT 2023 post-show press conference via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.