Bryan Danielson Still Waiting On Clearance To Fly

AEW President Tony Khan took part in the usual pre-pay-per-view media conference call for this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2023 show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

During the call, the AEW and ROH boss-man spoke about the upcoming in-ring return of “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson, who recently underwent surgery to repair his broken orbital bone after dealing with an arm injury prior to that.

When discussing the topic, Khan mentioned that they are just waiting on final clearance for Danielson to fly.

Danielson was originally going to fly to Oakland, CA. for the AEW television taping last week, but opted to make the drive to the city instead.

Khan also noted that he’s not sure why Danielson was pulled from WrestleCade, claiming he is not familiar with the event.

As noted, the Blackpool Combat Club member has been announced as the first official participant in the inaugural AEW Continental Classic tournament, which is a six-weed round-robin G1 Climax style of tournament.