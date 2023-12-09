Bryan Danielson Unsure Why Kenny Omega Is Not In The AEW Continental Classic Tournament

AEW star “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy on a number of topics including how he does not know why Kenny Omega is not in the AEW Continental Classic tournament.

Danielson said, “I really wanted Kenny Omega in it and I don’t know. People think I do a lot more than I do. I don’t know what happened or why he’s not in the tournament. I know it was at least brought up to him and I don’t know if he didn’t want to do it or I know that he and Chris Jericho are the number one contenders for the Tag Team Championship. So maybe that’s why. Sometimes, with American TV wrestling, you don’t want to confuse stories, and maybe that’s why.”

He also talked about how he loves the field they have in the tournament.

“But I love the field that we have, [because] we have so many great, hard-hitting wrestlers. The matches have been really, really good so far in the Continental Classic.”