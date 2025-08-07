Buddy Matthews Undergoes Ankle Surgery, Sidelined Indefinitely

AEW’s Buddy Matthews is officially out of action for the foreseeable future.

On Thursday, August 7, Matthews took to his Instagram story to confirm that he is undergoing surgery on his ankle. The former House of Black member shared a hospital photo featuring his real-life partner, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, by his side ahead of the procedure.

Matthews has not been seen on AEW television in recent weeks, sparking speculation about his absence. The reveal of his surgery now clarifies the reason for his time off, though details surrounding the nature of the injury and a timeline for recovery have not yet been made public by Matthews or AEW officials.

Matthews’ injury leaves a temporary void in The House of Black, AEW’s dominant and enigmatic faction. His stablemate Brody King has since shifted gears, teaming with Bandido in the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament under the new team name “Brodido.” The duo has seen competitive action on AEW programming while Matthews remains sidelined.

No Word on Return Date

As of now, there is no estimated return date for Buddy Matthews. AEW has not issued an official statement regarding the surgery, and fans will be awaiting updates as Matthews begins his road to recovery.

PWMania.com sends best wishes to Buddy Matthews for a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.

