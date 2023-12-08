Bully Ray Addresses Matt Hardy Being Frustrated About The Hardys’ Booking In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including Matt Hardy being frustrated about The Hardys’ booking in AEW as of late.

Ray said, “If I’m Matt Hardy, and I’m one-half of the Hardy Boys, one of the greatest tag teams still walking the planet and a tag team that will go down in history, I am definitely wondering to myself, ‘Why are we being used the way we’re being used?’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.