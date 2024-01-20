Bully Ray Reacts To Claims That He Has To “Pay A Lot Of Dues” To Enter An AEW Locker Room

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray aka Bubba Ray Dudley teased the possibility of him and D-Von Dudley reuniting as a tag team in a tweet. When a fan suggested AEW as an option, Max Caster of The Acclaimed wrote the following:
“Bully Ray has to pay A LOT of dues before he steps foot in my locker room.”
Ray issued a response to Caster:
“None of you young boys in that locker room have paid your dues… that’s the problem. See you soon.”
