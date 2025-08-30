Bushiroad Releases Annual Fiscal Report, NJPW And STARDOM Revenue Down

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bushiroad has released its annual fiscal year report for its sports business, which includes New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and STARDOM.

The report indicated that the combined revenue from NJPW and STARDOM totaled $43 million, down from $44.8 million the previous year. Additionally, the profit was reported at $1.2 million, a decline from last year’s $3 million.

The report noted that while NJPW’s attendance remained stable over the past year, the promotion experienced lower ticket sales and overall revenue.

Both promotions faced the loss of key talent, with NJPW wrestlers moving to AEW and STARDOM wrestlers transferring to Marigold. However, business picked up from April to June, highlighted by a record attendance for STARDOM at the Yokohama Arena, where 7,503 fans attended a match featuring Saya Kamitani and Tam Nakano.

Business analysts for Bushiroad are optimistic, noting that younger wrestlers are “growing” in popularity and that next year could see the emergence of bigger young stars.

There is hope for an improvement in the coming year, particularly with expectations of a large attendance for Wrestle Kingdom, which will feature the retirement of Hiroshi Tanahashi and the debut of Aaron Wolf. It is also anticipated that STARDOM’s attendance and revenue will increase in the next year.