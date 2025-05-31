Carlito Believes WWE’s Deal With AAA Will Elevate Global Representation

WWE star Carlito spoke with Contralona about various topics, including WWE’s recent acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA and his thoughts on the endless possibilities it creates.

Carlito said, “This is something big. I think it will open doors for many Mexicans, not only in Mexico but around the world, because the talent in Mexico is just as good as in WWE, and now more eyes will be watching them. AAA is going to explode, and that will help WWE gain more international representation, God willing. This is a very positive, very good alliance.”

You can check out Carlito’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)