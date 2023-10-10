Carlito Makes First Comments Since WWE Return At Fastlane 2023

He likes to spit in the faces of people who don’t want to be cool.

And how cool is it that he’s back?

Carlito has posted his first comments on social media since making his surprise return to WWE by teaming with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar to take on Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits at WWE Fastlane this past Saturday night.

Carlito wrote via Twitter, “It’s good to be back home!!”

