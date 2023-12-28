Carmelo Hayes Addresses Potentially Forming A New Version Of The Hurt Business

Although it was hinted in early November that the faction comprised of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits might be getting a new member, this never happened.

As PWMania.com previously reported, there had been discussions about adding Odyssey Jones to the group, which was even relayed to Jones. But nothing has happened since then. Jones hasn’t appeared on television since being called up to the main roster as part of the Draft earlier this year.

There was also speculation earlier this year that The Hurt Business (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin) might reunite, with NXT’s Carmelo Hayes joining the group. With Benjamin’s release, the group is obviously not reuniting with all of those members.

Hayes was asked about the possibility of being a part of a new Hurt Business while speaking with Vibe.

“Shoot, that’d be cool,” he said enthusiastically. “Right now I’m so focused on what I got going on here in NXT. It’s going to take a lot more than just showing up and dapping me up to get me over there. I’m not thirsty for any membership. If they want me, they can holler at me and we can talk business. Respect to them [,though,] because they’re my brothers for real.”