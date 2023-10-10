Carmelo Hayes Addresses The Tuesday Night WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Battle

AEW Dynamite will air tonight at 8PM Eastern against WWE NXT for one week only, and both shows will be commercial-free for the first 30 minutes. Former NXT champion Carmelo Hayes spoke with Busted Open Radio, and here are the highlights.

If there is pressure on WWE’s side:

“Not necessarily. This just came up within the week. I didn’t know, we didn’t know. ‘Oh, okay, we’re doing this.’ The task is still the task. Let’s get these new eyes and keep these new eyes, regardless of who is running on what day or what’s going on. Let’s take this opportunity to utilize these big names being here and helping our product. Let’s build this further and further; regardless of who is running, it doesn’t matter, we’re going to do what we do.”

If he wants to see NXT win:

“Who doesn’t want to come out on top? We’re all competitive deep down inside. It’s not something where we’re like, ‘I just hope we do well.’ Nah, we want to come out on top. I, personally, want to come out on top. Maybe I’m not speaking for everybody, but me, Carmelo Hayes, whatever I’m doing is going to come out on top. I’ll leave it there.”

