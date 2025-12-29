Carmelo Hayes Teases Possible Return Of Classic U.S. Title Design

A familiar championship design could be making a comeback, as Carmelo Hayes has hinted at reviving a classic look following his recent title victory.

Hayes captured the WWE United States Championship on the December 26 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, defeating Ilja Dragunov by pinfall to claim the gold.

Shortly after the win, a fan on X resurfaced comments Hayes made back in 2023, when he stated that if he ever won the United States Championship, he would bring back the spinner-style version of the title. Hayes acknowledged the reminder by replying to the post with a single emoji, sparking immediate speculation among fans about whether the throwback design could return.

The United States Spinner Championship was first introduced by John Cena in 2004. Featuring a rotating center plate, the belt became closely associated with Cena’s “Doctor of Thuganomics” persona and remains one of the most recognizable championship designs in WWE history.

The reference to Cena carries additional significance, as Hayes recently competed in the Last Time Is Now Tournament to determine Cena’s final opponent. Hayes was eliminated in the quarterfinals by GUNTHER, who would go on to defeat Cena in his retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event earlier this month.

Following Hayes’ championship win, Triple H publicly praised the new titleholder and hinted at what may be ahead.

“The year isn’t over until the bell rings,” Triple H wrote. “Congratulations @Carmelo_WWE on becoming the NEW United States Champion. Big things on the horizon.”

Hayes’ victory ended Dragunov’s 70-day reign and represents another major milestone in his rapidly rising WWE career. With momentum firmly on his side, WWE now turns its attention toward the Royal Rumble 2026, set for Saturday, January 31, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — where Hayes’ next chapter as United States Champion may begin.