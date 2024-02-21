Cash Wheeler Scheduled To Go On Trial For Aggravated Firearm Assault

Cash Wheeler, real name Daniel Wheeler, faces one count of aggravated assault with a handgun after being arrested in 2023.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on July 28 following the incident on July 27. On August 3, he pled not guilty to the accusation through his counsel during his first court appearance. Wheeler’s firearms had to be turned over to the local sheriff’s department until the case was resolved.

Wheeler allegedly displayed a gun during a road rage confrontation. At the time, his counsel stated that this was not a domestic dispute and that he knew none of the parties involved. The charge is classified as a third-degree felony in Florida.

According to court documents obtained by PWInsider, Wheeler was not present for his arraignment today.

The trial begins on May 20th. He was told to appear on May 7, which is when the pre-trial will begin.