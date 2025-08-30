Cedric Alexander On Leon Slater: “His Mind For Wrestling Is Far Beyond His Years”

TNA Wrestling star Cedric Alexander appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the current TNA X-Division Champion, Leon Slater.

Alexander said, “Man, for me, it was kind of humbling to realize, like, when I was 21, at his age, I wasn’t quite at the same level. I wasn’t pay-per-viewing, winning titles left and right so for me it was like, wow, this is what I could have been if I had got into it a little sooner or something like that but, Leon’s amazing, he’s phenomenal. His mind for wrestling is far beyond his years.”

He continued, “That time he spent with The Hardys really, really shaped him into the man he is today and I’m very proud to say that I’ve shared the ring with him. He’s just awesome. He’s awesome. I would love to be able to do more with him, and actually learn from him for a little bit.”

Alexander added, “The way he thinks about wrestling, it’s something that I’ve lacked in some areas just because of my time in WWE so I don’t think the same, I don’t think outside the box the same way he does, in some respects. So, credit to Leon (Slater) for just being awesome in general.”

Slater recently spoke to PWMania.com in an exclusive interview. He revealed that he’d love to see a full-scale TNA vs. NXT “invasion” storyline, pitting the best from both brands against each other.

Fans can check out our exclusive interview with Slater below.