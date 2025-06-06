Cedric Alexander Reportedly Drawing Strong Interest From TNA Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander is generating buzz on the free agent market, with TNA Wrestling reportedly showing strong interest in bringing the high-flying competitor into the fold.

According to PWInsider.com, discussions about Alexander potentially joining TNA have picked up in recent weeks, with some sources believing a deal could materialize soon.

“There’s been a lot of talk about TNA interest in former WWE star Cedric Alexander,” PWInsider reported. “We haven’t been able to 100% lock down that he’s coming in… but where there’s smoke, sometimes there is indeed fire.”

Alexander was released from WWE in February 2025, and officially became a free agent following the expiration of his 90-day non-compete clause. A standout performer known for his explosive athleticism and smooth in-ring style, Alexander boasts an impressive résumé, including reigns as WWE Cruiserweight Champion and United States Champion.

His arrival would be a natural fit for TNA’s fast-paced X-Division, which continues to showcase some of the most exciting talent in the industry. With names like Mustafa Ali, Trent Seven, and Speedball Mike Bailey leading the charge, Alexander’s addition would bolster an already dynamic division.

