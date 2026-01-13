Cedric Alexander Signs New Contract With TNA Wrestling

According to Fightful Select, Cedric Alexander has re-signed a new contract with TNA Wrestling, extending his initial short-term deal with the company.

The report noted that the new agreement was reached after Alexander’s previous TNA contract expired around Bound For Glory last fall. Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Alexander has recently finalized the new deal.

The report also mentioned that the length of the new contract has not yet been disclosed, but updates will be provided as they become available. Alexander joined TNA Wrestling in June 2025 and quickly became a regular presence. His decision to re-sign comes at a crucial time as TNA Wrestling prepares for a busy schedule of events and increased attention on its programming.

Alexander is set to compete at TNA Genesis on January 17 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas, where he will challenge for the TNA X-Division Championship in a Triple Threat Match. The match will also include reigning champion Leon Slater and Moose.

Alexander earned this opportunity by winning a six-man contender’s scramble on the December 11, 2025, episode of iMPACT. The match was officially announced by Santino Marella on the January 1 episode of iMPACT, building momentum ahead of TNA’s AMC debut.